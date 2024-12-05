Why Do I Talk About the Jews?

Full version. I talk about the Jews because "Jew" is mentioned three hundred times in the Bible, more that baptism, born again, heaven, or hell.

Warning to Pastors who invert the Holy Scriptures. Pastors who call Jews "God's chosen" are completely inverting what Jesus said John 8:44, Rev 3:9 and elsewhere.

The Right Reverend Judas Iscariot was called and chosen by Jesus Christ and he sided with the Jews. Never side with the Jews.

Fritz Berggren, PHD

www.bloodandfaith.com



