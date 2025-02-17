RT News - February 17 2025 7AM GMT

February 17, 2025

rt.com





Donald Trump seemingly seeing the bigger picture, as he says peace talks with Vladimir Putin will happen very soon. That's as European officials are losing it, with Washington leaving them out in the cold. Ukraine and the EU remain neglected on the sidelines, as the Russians and Americans plan for peace. In the programme, we take a deep dive on how the ruling elite in Brussels and Kiev actually stoked the conflict from the beginning. We head to a village in Southern Lebanon where locals are in the crosshairs of IDF strikes as they attempt to return home.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/