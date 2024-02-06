41 PERCENT RECLAIMED BY THE 🏳‍🌈🦄🏦🔫 LGBTQPEIEIO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A great lead-in on this topic would be Coach Dave's show today:
THIS IS SPIRITUAL WARFARE | 2-6-2024
https://www.brighteon.com/e917b2ad-2984-4360-b76e-a46ea2767b3c
VfB's take: if you feed a girl|woman testosterone, it will mess up their brain; if you give a boy|man estrogen, it will mess up their brain...PERIOD 💯
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8ex0ki
If you need more content, check out this faggot reprobate tranny who's threatening to subvert "hate groups" on facebook. This faggot says he's contacting HR departments...
Seems like war:
https://www.facebook.com/Yanderetransgf/posts/pfbid02LcHd [this post was self-yeeted]