Bone Boxes

LATE last night/EARLY this morning I came across a documentary video that, in part, covered what I regard as a fraudulent claim attempting to debunk the resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord. The video thoroughly debunked the fraud, yet I was left so upset I felt the need to leave my own comment.
#BoneBoxes, #FalseClaims, #TrueFaith