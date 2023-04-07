Deep State FRAMES Trump With FAKE CHARGES: Corrupt Bragg Conducting CRIMINAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Stew Peters Show





Apr 6, 2023





In a just world Alvin Bragg should be disbarred for bringing fake charges against the President of the United States

Trump administration Deputy for the EPA Mandy Gunasekara is here to talk about the witch hunt against President Trump.

George Soros funded D.A. Bragg has completely destroyed our judicial system.

The political persecution of President Trump has invigorated his America First base.

The people are ready to fight these bogus attacks and propel Trump back into the White House.

The phony judge warned President Trump not to talk about the case but ultimately decided against issuing a gag order.

The GOP needs to take the gloves off and give the left a taste of their own prosecutorial medicine.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2go1bk-deep-state-frames-trump-with-fake-charges-corrupt-bragg-conducting-criminal.html