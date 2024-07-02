BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down (The Mavericks) LIVE with New Lyrics
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
16 followers
10 months ago

 www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Having fun at Cowboy Church! --- I apologize to all Mavericks fans for rewriting the lyrics to this cool song. I hope you still find it likeable. If not, please leave a comment (and I'll try to do better next time).

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Devil, All You Do Is Bring Me Down

I can't sleep a wink anymore,
Ever since I let you in the door,
You're the lowest, lying friend I ever met,
And I don't think the worst is over yet!

CHORUS:
    Devil, all you do is bring me down,
    Making me a fool all over town,
    Everything you do just makes me frown,
    'Cause, devil, all you do is bring me down!

It's funny how my whole world fell apart,
'Cause you were just a liar from the start,
Jesus is the only One that's true,
So, devil, now I'm breaking up with you!

Keywords
gospeljesuschristianreligiouscountryamericanaredneckcover songworship musiclive performancemavericksboogie woogiepraise and worshipsong lyricshillbillycowboy churchall you ever do is bring me down
