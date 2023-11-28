GET CLOSER #17 READ IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READ IT, WRITE IT, SAY IT, PRAY IT, SING IT!
Rev 1:3, Rom 12:2, Col 1:21-23, Col 3:2, Eph 5:26, Eph 4: 20-23, Prov 18:4, John 7:37-39, Prov 20:27, Prov 16:32, Prov 25:28, 1John 4:18-19 & 4:8
https://www.vehementflameministries.com
Email: Prayer Request to
[email protected]
https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII