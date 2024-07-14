WARNING: BILLIONAIRES SELLING EVERYTHING! - What Are They Preparing For? - Dollar Collapse Indicator

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the massive selloffs we're seeing currently as we enter into a banking and economic crisis.

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet. They're all selling billions of dollars of shares all while building large underground bunkers.

What do they know that you don't?

The financial system is collapsing at the seams. The dollar is being replaced by BRICS as the new world reserve currency. All by design. The markets are massively inflated by spoofing. Gold and silver are massively undervalued if the DOW/gold ratio is considered. The CPI numbers are heavily manipulated.

What exactly is happening? Bankers are saying they're terrified of the national debt. Countless bank runs have happened in the past year. The cash to deposit ratios have proven most banks to be technically insolvent.

Meanwhile banks are calling for a global CBDC as the majority of countries worldwide develop them.

Are you prepared? Have you taken the steps to ensure you aren't swept off your feet into the Great Reset?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024