Global Parasites with Dr. Lee Merritt

https://danhappel.com/human-parasites-at-the-highest-echelons-of-power/

It looks like time for a great reset; the question is who will lead: parasite or host?

Parasites in nature rarely destroy the host while human parasites of the Marxist and globalist variety often intend to kill the host after stealing every calorie of productive energy, wealth and labor while becoming fat, arrogant, greedy and lazy at the expense of the industrious hosts.

Natural parasites intuitively know that the host must be kept alive for their survival, while human parasites often feel morally or intellectually superior to their hosts and frequently plan their destruction.