Putin and Xi begin talks at the SCO Summit today.

At the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping, the futility of settlement formats for Ukraine without Russia's participation was clearly noted, said Peskov.

24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 3-4

Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the SCO summit in Astana

🔻Key statements by Vladimir Putin:

▪️Russia-China relations, built on the principles of equality and mutual respect, are currently experiencing the best period in their history;

▪️Last year, the tourist flow between Russia and China amounted to more than 1.2 million trips;

▪️The cooperation between Russia and China is not directed against anyone, we are simply acting in the interests of our peoples;

▪️The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order;

▪️Russia-China interaction in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage, and we continue to strengthen our cooperation in this direction.

🔻Key statements by Xi Jinping:

▪️The agreements reached between China and Russia are being fully implemented, and cooperation in the designated areas is progressing smoothly;

▪️In the face of a complex international situation, Russia and China need to maintain their commitment to eternal friendship and work for the well-being of our peoples, as well as make efforts to protect our legitimate rights and interests;

▪️Tomorrow's summit in Astana will be a crucial event for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this year.







