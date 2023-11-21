Kennedy's Last Stand - UFO's, MJ-12 & 4th Reich Links to JKF's Assassination

After winning the 1960 Presidential election, John F. Kennedy learned a shocking truth from President Eisenhower. The control group set up to run highly classified projects involving captured Nazi flying saucers and extraterrestrial technologies, the Majestic-12 Group, had become a rogue government agency. Eisenhower warned Kennedy that MJ-12 had to be reined in. It posed a direct threat to American liberties and democratic processes. MJ-12 opposed Kennedy’s efforts at every turn. When Kennedy was on the verge of succeeding, by forcing the CIA to share classified UFO information with other government agencies due to an agreement with the Soviet Union on joint lunar missions reached on November 12, 1963, he was assassinated ten days later.

This webinar was originally presented on November 22, 2020 and is being released in two parts in commemoration of the 6Oth anniversary of the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. While the perpetrators have been unpunished for all those decades, the Truth is now revealed about their perfidious actions and motivations.