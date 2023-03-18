BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Walter Veith - Martin Smith - What Does Asbury Revival- Rick Warren - Putin Have In Common
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
3 views • 03/18/2023

 In Episode 154 we discuss how the push for the deterioration of morals are part of satan's plan to rile up the religious conservative side in all faiths. Because it is a moral issue, it affects different religions in different countries all over the world. We can see this in the Asbury revival, Putin's speech, and Rick Warren already spoke of this in 2008 at a World Economic Forum meeting. There are talks of a worldwide revival, but how do we then distinguish between a true and a false revival?


Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za

Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com


Donation Options

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate


Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
