JonBenet Ramsey Revelations Revisited (Premieres April 22nd)
Real Deal Media
65 views • 04/18/2023

JonBenet Ramsey Revelations 'Revisited' ...A Film by Dean Ryan
  The Original 2017 footage of filmmaker Dean Ryan in front of the Ramsey home, combined with the suspense of 2020's documentary release of Jon Benet Ramsey Revelations, makes the anticipation for the 'Revisit' (2nd Edition) to an All-Time high. A must see for those who've followed the Ramsey Cold Case and also those who enjoy Dean Ryan's cinematic suspense documentaries.

"Dying confessions, Corrupt Officials Cover Ups, Family Secrets, Underground Tunnels Bribery- Habitual Practices & the Dark Arts... Together they equate to the perfect Cold Case. Now it can be Solved" - Dean Ryan

truthcoloradofilmramseyjonbenetdean ryanreal deal mediabouldercold case
