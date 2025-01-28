Trump's Project Stargate

The interview delves deep into the controversial AI dominance strategy, questioning the centralized approach and the corrupt corporate culture that could undermine America's tech leadership.





Watch now and share your thoughts! Is decentralization the key to innovation and national security?









#TechPolitics #AIInnovation #ProjectStargate #ZachVorhies #MikeAdams #DecentralizeAI #NationalSecurity #TechWakeUpCall





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport