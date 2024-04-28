BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Show Your Work!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
28 views • 12 months ago

Friday Night Live 26 April 2024


In this episode, we delve into a variety of topics covering personal, societal, and intellectual dynamics. From completing an audiobook on Peaceful Parenting to discussing the future of Bitcoin amidst changes in capital gains tax, we explore a wide array of subjects. Analyzing relationships and gender dynamics, we emphasize the importance of balancing masculine and feminine energies. We also scrutinize the lack of diversity in academia and advocate for evidence-based reasoning to counter extreme ideas. Touching on themes of control, manipulation, and trusting science, we stress the importance of critical thinking and transparency. Finally, we reflect on the concept of "showing your work" in different contexts and advocate for transparency, evidence, and introspection in decision-making processes.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
bitcoinsciencecontrolmanipulationevidencephilosophyreasondiversitymasculineacademiarelationshipsaudiobooklivestreamtransparencydecisionmakingpersonalcritical thinkingpeaceful parentingintellectualsocietalgender dynamicsfeminine energiesevidencebased reasoningshowing your work
