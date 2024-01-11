Bidenflation: Prices Never Come Down

Inflation Soars As High Prices Continue To Squeeze Americans
* This [Debt Death Spiral] crisis is not going to stop.
* You can print $ or control prices, but not both.
* Inflation is a silent tax — and the real number is much worse than the gubment says.
* You are going to pay; there is no scenario where you don’t.
* Got bullion?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 11 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v46ekhx-their-real-plan-for-those-illegal-immigrants-ep.-2163-01112024.html
