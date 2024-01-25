Brian Ruhe Sliding on the Ice in Canada

I went out with my girlfriend and I walked across Trout Lake in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Jan. 14, 2024. It was 8 degrees below zero Celsius and I've never seen this lake freeze over below. Now I know all that talk about global warming is just hot air. 🤣🤣🤣 There were about 500 people playing and walking and skating and playing hockey. Lots of fun and kids and dogs! My Happy cat stayed at home. He doesn't like all the dogs there. Sunny bright happy day!

