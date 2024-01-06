Create New Account
The Woke Left Strikes Back @ Billionaire's Hot MIT Wife after He Takes Down Claudine Gay + Harvard
In a fit of revenge, the radical left is going after Bill Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, to get vengeance after he helped take down serial plagiarists an antisemite, Claudine gay, formally president of Harvard, who retains for $900,000 a year salary as a tenured professor. The leftists are absolutely despotic evil people.


Keywords
radical leftcommunismwikipediaharvard universityauthoritarianscancel cultureplagiarismwolkclaudine gayneri oxmanblackmanplagiarizing scandalshout over the battle

