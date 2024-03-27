Pets in Love





Mar 26, 2024





Poor Puppy Writhed, Counting His Last Seconds, Then Got a Tearful Ending

“He is being tormented by seizures. Please don't leave him”





In the bustling streets of Diyarbakır, amidst the chaos and noise,

there lived a dog named Hazro.

His days were a blur of pain and suffering,

his body bearing the scars of unspeakable cruelty.

But amidst the darkness,

there was a glimmer of hope,

a beacon of light in the form of people, his devoted caretaker.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Qeef34e9YU