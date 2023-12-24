2 Hours From The Vault Dec 23 2023

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
Track List:
On My Way - Yes
Vampires - Atmosphere
MK Ultra(Amplify Remix) - Critical Impact
Programmed - Hi-Rez
California State Correctional Facility Blues - Quicksilver Messenger Service
Identity - Bush
Freedom of Speech(ft. Noam Chomsky) - Akira the Don
Wicked Scam(ft. Jahdan Blakkamoore) - Von D
Hateful - Everclear
Mossad - Goyim Goddess
Grid(ft. Cypress Hill & George Clinton) - Public Enemy
Anything Was Better - the Interrupters
Eve of Destruction - Barry McGuire
ACAB - Kandy King
All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix Experience
Mr. Roboto(ft. DMX) - Bill McClintock
The Good Fight - Authority Zero
Biosecurity - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela
Thorazine Shuffle - Govt Mule
Fill A Book - Chris Webby
The Lost Art of Keeping A Secret - Queens of the Stone Age
