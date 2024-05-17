THE SILENT VISUAL UPRISING (Signs Of The Time) THE new FULL LENGTH FEATURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When tyrannical governments loose the plot and try to inflict society with fake pandemics, jab mandates, censorship, fake mainstream garbage propaganda and relentless brainwashing of the ignorant, the truth somehow still finds it's way. During the scamdemic and beyond, mysterious signs began appearing worldwide exposing the truth for what it is.
The following is a unique collection of pictures taken of these mystical truth bombs, presented as an entertaining, Musical-Masterpiece-Video-Album for all to enjoy.
'FAILURE OF FEAR' Presents 'SIGNS OF THE TIME & THE SILENT VISUAL UPRISING'
(Parts 1 to 8)
(part 1) The Truth Can Never Be Permanently Falsified
Audio Track Title #1 : MY MIND FLOATS
(part 2) Fooling Ourselves
Audio Track Title #2 : DOWN TIME
(part 3) Truth Is The New Hate Speech
Audio Track Title #3 : WONGA PARK
(part 4) Waking Up The Sheep
Audio Track Title #4 : KELLY
(part 5) We Are The Resistance
Audio Track Title #5 : WASTED
(part 6) Worldwide Government Corruption & The Pandemic Of The Vaccinated
Audio Track Title #6 : SPACE JUNK
(part 7) You Must
Audio Track Title #7 : DISTANT TOUCH
(part 8) The Sack Dan Campaign
Audio Track Title #8 : THE ROAD HOME
Audio Track Title #9 : ELECTRO ROCKA
This Music-Video was Produced & Recorded By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
2020-2022 *I* ENJOY!