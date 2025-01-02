Map of Heavenly Jerusalem and the Republics 2029 - 2049 and 2025 Predictions

Tartaria and Historical Maps Tartaria on Portuguese Maps: Historical maps from the 1500s, including Portuguese ones, label regions in Eastern and Southern Ukraine as part of "Tartaria." Specific map referenced is from 1540 and written in Portuguese, showing regions like "Tartar Oriental" (Eastern Tartary). These maps are rare, with some physically taken or lost, and were featured in a documentary. Greek and European Influence: Speculation that Greeks might have identified Tartaria first around 500 BC. Discussion on European generalizations of Tartaria as a unified empire when it might have been more like a confederation, akin to the European Union. Mongolian Connection: Tartarian regions tied back to Genghis Khan’s lineage, linking family lineages and splintered factions over time. Decommissioned Pyramids: A previous video discussed "decommissioned pyramids" in Tartaria, sparking a surge of related videos online. Influencer and Religious Observations Influencer Motivations: Russell Brand and Andrew Tate criticized for converting to specific religions (Christianity and Islam, respectively) for political or financial gain. Influencers allegedly target specific demographics to expand their audience and influence. Pentecostal Movement: Highlighted as a controlled opposition group within Christianity. Beliefs include speaking in tongues and reliance on prayer over medical care. Criticized for attacks on other religious groups, such as Catholics and indigenous faiths, and for being strongly pro-Israel. Pentecostalism described as originating from Lutheranism but diverging significantly. Global Connections: Figures like Brazil's Bolsonaro and Argentina's Milei noted as being associated with Pentecostal movements. Brother Nathaniel cited as exposing Zionist influence within these groups. Intellectual Property Concerns Content Copiers: Allegations of others on platforms like YouTube copying video content and ideas about Tartaria and related topics. Acknowledgment of community members helping track such activity. Tartaria, Portuguese maps, historical maps, 1500s cartography, Tartarian Empire, Eastern Ukraine history, Southern Ukraine history, decommissioned pyramids, Genghis Khan lineage, Mongolian Empire, European Union analogy, Russell Brand conversion, Andrew Tate religion, Pentecostal movement, Evangelical groups, Zionist influence, Lutheranism origins, religious sects, speaking in tongues, indigenous beliefs, Catholic Church, Orthodox Church, Pentecostal criticism, controlled opposition, Brazil Bolsonaro, Argentina Milei, Brother Nathaniel, Zionist agenda, pro-Israel groups, religious conflicts, Tartaria documentary, map analysis.