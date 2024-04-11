© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
💥'Then CBS Fired You?': Jim Jordan Questions Catherine Herridge About Reporting On Biden, Hunter. At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioned Catherine Herridge about her firing by CBS News.
Full story The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the PRESS Act and press freedom at Forbes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS_cQrRyLTQ