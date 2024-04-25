3X NATIONAL CHAMPION KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED HEART ATTACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apr 25, 2024
REST IN PEACE Adrian LEHMANN. COUNTRY Switzerland. BORN 06 DEC 1989. ATHLETE CODE 14380581. Honours Summary: 3x National champion.
https://worldathleticsDOTorg/athletes/switzerland/adrian-lehmann-14380581
Adrian Lehmann
"The setting reminde…
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/23aG139JVYjF/