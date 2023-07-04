BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lighting Your Way the Good 'Ole-Fashioned Way with 100% Beeswax Candles!
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
38 views • 07/04/2023

Short video going over the benefits of using beeswax candles vs. artifical lights. Be more energy independent and say "GOOD-BYE" to A.L.A.N. (artifical light at night) to protect your health by clicking-on either: beeswaxcandleco.com or beeswaxcandleco.com 

SAVE 10% by applying discount code: onehouseoffthegrid at check-out and FORWARD a copy of your order e-mail confirmation showing that you applied the discount code to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out as QUICKLY as possible!


To see the unboxing of my FIRST set of beeswax candles, copy & paste the following into your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JytgE-lYRMM


Learn more at: https://linktr.ee/beeswaxcandlesfordummies


For a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by copying and pasting into your web browser or just clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your commercial buildings’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co.,  sites at:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

!!#$ To learn about how to protect many of your electronics and/or vehicle(s) from the unthinkable -- a high-altitude nuclear detonation or a solar flare -- watch videos on our "Electro-Magnetic Pulse for Dummies" channel by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/EMPforDummies or copy & paste the following into your web browser: Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

To save $50 off your EMPshield.com device, apply either coupon code: dannyzen OR solarfordummies when checking-out at: tinyurl.com/BestEMPprotection (our affiliate link)

To share this channel, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected] or Leave a VM at my office at 786.441.2727 w/ ?'s or partnership inquiries.

Find Me on Linkedin at: linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching

Keywords
offgrid livingbeeswax candlesfirelightbetter than ledsoffgrid lighting
