Live Chat with Paul; -131- The Real Truth on Darcy Weir and his UFO movies (Fastwalkers, TR3b)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Darcy Weir and the deception in his movies and the shills he uses to produce them and promote them [00:05:05] (2) Base Topic Begins - How many Movies has Darcy Made and the latest one on sell is Secret Space UFOs : Fastwalkers [00:08:00] (3) What are fastwalkers.. according to definition can find online... despite that there was 0 Fastwalker UFO videos in the movie! [00:10:00] (4) NASA Deep Space Network and Norad and DSP - some basic background of all things related to detection of UAPs and spacecraft and missiles and anomalous tracks (Correction orbiting SUN not Moon on the speed comment) [00:15:00] (5) NOARD what is it and where is it [00:28:00] (6) Mir Station, SkyLab and ISS some history [00:35:00] (7) Space Shuttle (missions known as STS) why fly upside down in orbit and where are the cameras [00:41:00] (8) Standards in UFOLOGY , Reputation and Double Standards [00:42:29] (9) Paul Draws a Picture how Shuttle orbits in many of the alleged UFO clips for STS {correction I said right to left but its left to right as drawn LOL} [00:47:00] (10) Water in space and electrostatic and plasma [00:50:00] (11) Where does earths atmosphere end and where do things orbit like shuttle and ISS [00:53:00] (12) Warp speed - speed of light and avoiding space rocks? [00:57:00] (13) what is DSP? and how is the Space Force connected [01:05:00] (14) How good is it? why didnt it detect the missing plane MH380? etc but it can UFOs? [01:07:00] (15) If so many UFOs seen in STS videos etc why did NASA not airbrush them all out (to stop public release!) as claimed by UFO shills and believers? [01:08:22] (16) 8 pages of alleged UFOs seen by Astronuants and what they turned out to be by James Oberg the info was not added into the movie!!! a Must read if what to be credible and factual. [02:12:00] (17) Why include Seth from Seti in this movie? He is clueless on UFO facts and not a video analyst which were not used in the movie at all when it needed them for balance! [02:29:30] (18) Main Topic Begins - Truthseekers Cambian review used as a base under fair use as critical and transformative work, and Paul fills in the missing info and shows each UFO promoted in the movie since NASA films as PD. [02:40:50] (19) Why is Darcy seen as a grifter in UFOLOGY well MAJOR one he added info + Interviews from a PROVEN! Hoaxer that confessed to 1 of 100s of Fakes, Secureteam 10 (Tyler Glockener) - {see Pauls channel for all them on HOME TAB}. It appeared in a TR3b Movie that Tyler presented low res images, solar balloons and broken off space tiles as UFOs in the movie. As He worked also with Jaime M in volcano UFOs which were mostly planes! [02:50:00] (20) Paul being fair on his criticism and not throwing Steve and others under the BUS and working for the GREATER GOOD! [03:11:00] (21) Steves Mate working with Darcy is NOT OK at ALL! double standards! thats like GUFON editing stuff for proven Hoaxers ThirdphaseofMOON [03:21:00] (22) Paul checks if NORAD works with NASA and does a live search also on any gov documents with fastwalkers defined. [03:34:00] (23) Black vault FOIA and exceptions to interviewing shills if exposing them with hard questions. (Darcy never did!) [03:40:00] (24) G Forces and Human craft and Aliens [04:10:00] (25) Who is scientist Bob McGwier and what does he know to add to a UFO movie? [04:14:00] (26) How much does Darcy Earn per Movie? [04:30:00] (27) Darcy Using big UFO shill SOR Dave Scott and also Hypocrite Steve using SOR! [04:55:00] (28) Steve is a fan of Martyn Stubbs.. Paul shows that he Lied about how he got the NASA feed and edited videos to be deceptive to fake UFOs in the movie [05:17:00] (29) STS-51a UFO solved as water drop [05:21:00] (30) Ice Crystals can change directions Paul shows how even at 90 degrees [05:34:00] (31) STS-69 is light on window [06:00:00] (31b) STS-114 is it UFO? [06:16:00] (32) STS-115 UFOs Paul exposes with visuals [06:21:00] (33) STS-80 UFOs circle Paul shows non NASA PhD claims and shows how ice could form circles [06:39:00] (34) Jimmy Blachette Paul confirms Radio Wattage claims and woo factor [06:49:48] (35) STS-48 totally debunked by Paul [06:50:51] (36) UFO on trailer Gemini Solved by Paul