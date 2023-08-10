OLD WORLD "ODOR" REEKS OF GLOBALIST FAILURE IN AFRICA AND BEYOND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AFRICA SIGNALS THE END OF IMF/WORLD BANK TERRORISM
ADAPT 2030 - African Resources Drying Up for Western Countries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX5F1jVnaPQ
International Monetary Fund Receivables
https://www.imf.org/external/np/fin/tad/balmov2.aspx?type=TOTAL
BRICS New applicants - https://watcher.guru/news/brics-full-list-of-countries-that-want-to-join-alliance
Mirrored - Remarque88