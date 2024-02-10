© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If Biden wants to keep playing with 'broken leg', don't remove him | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE on Newsmax. On Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Carl explains what steps Republicans should take with regard to President Joe Biden's perceived lack of mental fitness.
