Missed It By That Much Ep. 14
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
9 views • 09/13/2023

Missed It By That Much Episode #14

What’s crackin’, fam? This time, I'm on about the underground world of yachting, whether or not coffee is a drug, and the LGBTQ agenda.  And that’s just for starters!  I am talking Bill Gates and his connection to Epstein, child trafficking, hidden messages in our currency, FEMA camps, and AI interpretations of hell! This one is wild and informative…wildly informative!  Let’s get it!

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt



The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion

https://twitter.com/i/status/1682102042226204674

Keywords
comedypridetraffickingmoneymusiclgbtqsportssymbolismcelebritymasonepsteincoffe
