Tim Tebow released this video on Child Trafficking today
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
143 views • 08/01/2023

Tim Tebow released this video on Child Trafficking today. Between this, and his outspoken Christianity - it is not hard to guess why the media took every chance they could to dump all over him.

⚠️ WARNING: Discretion Advised ⚠️

As you read this, and in every minute that goes by, 156 images and videos of children being sexually abused, raped and even enduring sadistic torture are being traded, distributed, and shared across the world through the darkest parts of the internet for self-gratification.

This is called CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material), and it is an evil that has been hiding in the darkness of our communities, our homes, and the internet for too long and it’s past time we exposed it to the light.”

Tweet/Thread: https://twitter.com/timtebow/status/1685662523209482240

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingcartelssound of freedomchild sex tradeadrenechrome empire
