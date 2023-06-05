Quo Vadis





Jun 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Prophetic Message to Ukrainian Mystic Joseph Terelya on War and Russia.





Many Catholics know about the 1917 call of the Blessed Mother in Fatima, Portugal to pray for the conversion of Russia, at a time when the country was still very much Catholic until the takeover of the Bolsheviks a few days later.





And the warnings on war involving Russia, among other scary warnings, rolled on.





On May 9, 1987, the Blessed Mother told Ukranian mystic Josyp Terelya: "Pray for Russia.





Pray for the lost Russian nation.





If Russia does not accept Christ the King, the Third World War cannot be averted.”





Our Lady appeared to Josyp (also in 1987) at an abandoned chapel in Hrushiv, Ukraine.





Our Lady foresaw “a large field of flames” inscribed with the names of many nations.





“There is not even time to dig graves“, Mary told him, apparently. “There is no water.





The heavens and the earth are on fire.





Who wants to receive the grace of God should pray constantly and take upon himself voluntary penance”, Our Lady told him.





“Be merciful.





Remember that the Rosary will preserve mankind from sin and perdition.





How many warnings must mankind be given before it repents?





You can save the world by your prayers.”





Also to Josyp earlier on July 17, 1983, Saint Michael the Archangel said: “The Lord is now gathering the good against the evil.





The world would long ago have been destroyed but the soul of the world would not allow this.





As the soul preserves the life of the body, so do Christians preserve the life of the world.





God needs fervent and constant sons.





You shall go through the ways of the world and give witness, and in the end God will punish the apostates because only through this punishment will God be able to bring man back to soundreason.





And when faith and love shall be reborn, Satan will begin a new persecution of the Christians.





Times of persecution will begin, of priests and the faithful.





The world will be divided into the messengers of God and messengers of Antichrist.





After the great revelations of the Virgin Mary, renewal of love of Christ will begin."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkBIudYqAy8