ulture War | His Glory News | Moms on a Mission | Parental Notification Policy Wins Twice in California | Brave Mama Bear Speech at School Board Meeting Goes Viral | Climate Change Lockdowns Coming?

Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
8 views • 08/23/2023

Moms on a Mission Podcast connects with His Glory to discuss the outstanding results of parents standing up for their Constitutional rights to be notified if their children are choosing to adopt a different gender then their true, scientific gender, if they use a different pronoun or choose to use the restroom of the opposite sex. Murrieta Valley Unified School District adopted a Parental Notification Policy less than 30 days after neighboring Chino Valley Unified School District did.  Puberty is not  negotiable. Attorney General Bonta said that he felt “deeply disturbed to learn that another school district” had adopted a Parental Notification Policy. He said this puts at risk transgender students and that “California will not stand for violations of [their] students’ civil rights.”

The discussion continues with remarking on a viral video of a mom who boldly confronted a school board about DEI and pushing this propaganda on the students while test scores and mental health of the students plummet. The discussion concludes with the threats of climate change lockdowns coming from Klaus Schwab’s daughter, Nicole Schwab. Shhwab shares that COVID was a “tremendous opportunity” to test how the public would comply with authoritarian measures that could be used to usher in the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda. The WEF’s  promotion of the “climate crisis“ narrative seeks to “create a change that is not incremental… to position nature at the core of the economy“ according to Nicole Schwab.


Links:

www.momsonamission.net 


https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/15/california-ag-hints-at-investigating-second-school-board-to-back-parental-rights-on-kids-gender-transitions/


https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/1691445029468868609?s=20


-ration-meat-gas-and-ehttps://thepeoplesvoice.tv/un-insider-reveals-biden-will-declare-climate-emergency-andlectricity/


Keywords
educationhisglorymomsonamisson
