Wireless Tissue Engineering & Photonics Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_PS8o8pi9A
World’s First Light-Based Computer That Remembers Everything
.
https://rumble.com/v6xwjig-lies-and-ties-episode-22-the-biodigital-convergence-part-1.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
LIES & TIES EPISODE 22 - The BioDigital Convergence (Part 1)
.
https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/
.
magnetic human body communication
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/
.
Bioelectricity encompasses the generation, transmission, and use of electrical signals within living organisms, ranging from cellular processes to larger systems. It is generated by the movement of charged ions across cell membranes, not electrons, and powers functions like nerve impulses, muscle contractions, and embryonic development. The study of bioelectricity has led to significant advancements in medical diagnostics, such as Electrocardiograms (ECGs) and Electroencephalograms (EEGs), and is crucial for understanding and treating diseases like cancer and birth defects.
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_system
.
what is a photon
what is optogenetics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
.
healthcare 4.0
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/remote-patient-monitoring-market-77155492.html
https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference
.
internet of behaviors
https://www.the-sun.com/tech/15016796/mutant-deer-gruesome-sores-plague-zombie-squirrels/
graphene oxide wireless tissue engineering
.
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
https://x.com/thewealthparado/status/1958891798270513426
biosignals
https://biosignals.scitevents.org/
.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies
.
https://nano-magazine.com/news/2019/12/19/converging-nanotechnology-and-digital-currencies
.
https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1966730
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXuZFtMwuWk
Wyoming launches state-issued stablecoin
.
https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKaoLxw0qJI&t=123s
The 5G mass-experiment: Big promises, unknown risks
.
https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1957991323853566415
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/dr-rima-laibow-hidden-biological
.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/R5PCYHV6GKg
.