© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
new a.i. super bill dubbed "the mega bill" will roll out a.i. skynet super surveillance centers in every city for robocops and drone patrols... they're blocking any state or city opposition to this new skynet infrastructure project just like 5G... this is part of the star gate project, and will be followed by the roll out of 6G... this is mega bad news for freedom, let everybody know...