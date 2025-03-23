BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The homes where you pray the Holy Rosary maintain a special blessing of protection
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
5 months ago

Those who think they are leading the world are already obediently executing the commands emanating from the Antichrist with greater force. They are already fulfilling the desires of the Antichrist, although for mankind he remains in the shadows, for the elite he has already made himself present. I have sent My Angelic Legions, commanded by St. Michael the Archangel, at this time in which the directives of evil will intensify on health, the attendance to the Eucharistic Celebration, the freedom of My children, the shortage of various foods [1], the moving from one place to another will not be so easy and the fall of the economy of various countries that will lead to the fall of the world economy [2].

Each one should ask for the Holy Spirit (Jn. 7:37-39; Jn. 14:16) so that they may discern and make accurate decisions and not make hasty decisions, but thoughtful, well-considered ones.

(Jn. 7:37-39) “On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and exclaimed: Let anyone who thirsts come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as scripture says: ‘Rivers of living water will flow from within him.’ He said this in reference to the Spirit that those who came to believe in him were to receive. There was, of course, no Spirit yet, because Jesus had not yet been glorified.”
(Jn. 14:16) “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate  to be with you always.”


http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6693-revelation-of-the-fourth-secret-i-am-warning-you-to-prepare-yourselves-not-to-fear-what-is-coming/

Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade ✅

https://www.youtube.com/@ReginaAngelorumPress



the homes where you pray the holy rosarymaintain a special blessingof protection
