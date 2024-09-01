Prophecies | WIND OF CHANGE IS HERE - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Jonathan Cahn August 27, 2024
1:40 - 38:02
https://youtu.be/DWVhuKbfTgs?si=pWA2mV6SoBRRPexk
President Trump with Dr Phil
https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1828615185981960548?s=42
Julie Green August 24, 2024
6:02 -15:57
https://rumble.com/v5ckcml-live-with-julie.html
Hank Kunneman August 25, 2024 9am service
0-9:54
https://youtu.be/khHoG18xHCk?si=pwqmyz_777Y3lyxR
Kim Clement November 13, 2013 and February 22, 2014 New American Party - 3
1:30:47-1:33:38
https://rumble.com/v5axrje-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Kim Clement July 27, 2007, Aug 29, 2009, July 27, 2008 - 4.5 (Kennedy Family)
4:50-9:20
https://youtu.be/lsRhhaOYlQs (https://youtu.be/lsRhhaOYlQs)
Amanda Grace August 26, 2024
37:11- 42:22
https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWUS0uE7w1o?si=y099lQP1Y-Xf1kPu
Robin Bullock 11th Hour August 27, 2024
1:45:20 - 148:17
1:54:52 - 1:55:22
1:56:49 - 1:59:53
https://www.youtube.com/live/4YQLZ7oZJek?si=UMfDiB52fWIuU-2y
