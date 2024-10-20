RealNewsChannel.com





First Effective on September 27th, 2024, DoD Directive 5240.01, states in section three-point-three, that “Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger”





Authorization for lethal force simply requires the approval of the Secretary of Defense, and would provide, “Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”





This could include another protest over rigged elections, or another fake pandemic. Next The Biden-Harris Administration Has Launched A Federal Initiative To Kidnap Children From Parents & Guardians Who Resist Chemical & Surgical Sterilization. Then Democrat Judges Are Making Hand Counting Ballots And Surveillance Of Mail In Drop Boxes Illegal. Then Mail In Ballots All Over The Place And Voting Machines Switching Votes: The 2024 Election Steal Is On. But God's Plan is in place, be ready for a Miracle. Then South Carolina Students Explain Why They Support Trump. Then Trump ROASTS The Democrats In Epic Fashion At Al Smith Dinner. And finally Thank God Trump Listened To Alex Jones' Warning & Demanded Protection From Surface-To-Air Missiles.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/dod-authorizes-lethal-force-against-americans-election-tampering/





Source Link:

Banned.Video





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair