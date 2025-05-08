Instability and strong faith never coexist for a Christian.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #25; The faith of a Believer can never survive under consistent instability and doubt. Looking into Romans 4, we the Apostle Paul speaking upon the faith of Father Abraham, which is needed for growth in spirituality. All faith is directed at the person and work of the Lord Jesus Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!