Russian military personnel ensured the safe conduct of the next rotation of IAEA mission observers





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, together with units of the Russian Guard, ensured the safe conduct of the next rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporozhye NPP.

For the safety of IAEA observers, along the entire route from the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement Kamenskoye, Zaporozhye region, a ceasefire was declared, which was strictly observed by all Russian military personnel.

Before moving to the crossing point of international observers who arrived for rotation, Russian sappers examined this place for unexploded foreign and Ukrainian ammunition left as a result of shelling of the territory of the Zaporozhye region by Ukrainian troops.

After completing the engineering reconnaissance, Russian military personnel ensured the safe passage of the mission observers and their delivery to the station. Four inspectors arrived as part of the mission; their task was to monitor and assess the safety status of the Zaporozhye NPP.

After a short transfer of affairs at the Zaporozhye NPP to the arriving observers, the IAEA representatives were safely transported by military personnel of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the National Guard to the crossing point where they left for the territory of Ukraine.

IAEA experts have been present at Zaporizhia NPP since September 1, 2022, following the first visit of the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi to the plant. Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.