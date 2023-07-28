Drink Along w beerandgear #79: New Belgium Dominga Paloma Sour 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not much on the web pageother than the ABV being 6%. The IBUs and SRM are best guessed as 30 and a beautiful golden 13.Not bad but not great but not really my style.
Better for the bitter folk than me.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/