IN GOD WE TRUST In God we trust In God we believe For our hearts cannot rest Lord 'Til they rest in Thee Jesus said Believe in God Believe in me For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be In times of peace Through times of war To Thee we cling for Thou art Lord In God is our security In God is our defense We are united in God In God is our strength Though my enemies surround me My heart shall not fear Though war rise against me yet the Lord is near In Him at all times O people put all thy trust Pour out your hearts before Him God is a refuge for us In God we trust In God we believe For our hearts cannot rest Lord 'Til they rest in Thee Jesus said Believe in God Believe in me For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be To Thee we come Lord You have the words of life Be our protector All through the night In the darkness of the perilous strife Show us the way Lord Be our guiding light I call upon the Lord who is worthy to be praised Thy heritage bless O Lord Thy people save I love Thee O Lord my fortress and my rock My shield and refuge Lord forsake me not In God we trust In God we believe For our hearts cannot rest Lord 'Til they rest in Thee Jesus said Believe in God Believe in me For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be For where thy treasure lies There thy heart shall be Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2023