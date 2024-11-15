Vani Hari FoodBabe interviews Victoria Kellogg On TheHighWire

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Del Bigtree: You had a really amazing interview. When you think about Kellogg's at the heart of it is a family. There's actually a Kellogg's family, and you got an incredible interview with a member of the Kellogg's family talking about what they think is happening with their family name and this product. Let's take a look.

Victoria Kellogg: My great, great, great grandfather was William Keith Kellogg, his son John Leonard Kellogg was my great great grandfather. His son, William Keith Kellogg, second of his name was my great grandfather. He had a son named William Keith Kellogg the Third, my father is his oldest son. I am his only daughter.

Vani Hari (Foodbabe): How do you feel your great, great great grandfather would feel about this right now, considering Fruit Loops was invented after he died?

Victoria Kellogg: I don't think he would have supported this. I think it's very unfortunate that Kellogg's is promoting this. But, I mean, this is just the way our society is these days. Kellogg's was like, basically a food for working class people. They could just put milk in this bowl of food. His intention was to help people, and now people are getting really sick, and it's really, really sad what our world has become. I'm personally very hurt by this. My whole family is, I contacted my third cousins out in Washington, and they are just as heartbroken as I am.

Vani Hari (Foodbabe): I'm fighting so hard to get this message out. I make it a PR nightmare for Kellogg's, but this is your family. You know, this is your blood, right? How do you feel about activists like me doing this?

Victoria Kellogg: Thank you. You're doing my family a great service. Every time a child eats something and gets sick, I feel terrible about it. That is one of the reasons I'm speaking out today is, if I'm in a place of power, it is my duty to speak out and just do the right thing, and maybe my reputation will be soiled after this, but I don't care. I would hope that Kellogg would live my family's legacy and just do the right thing.

Obviously, Kellogg's cornflakes, or cereal in general is not ideal, but sometimes I'm not here to judge, but sometimes it's just convenient for people. And I think they should apologize for making a false vow, and I think they should correct they're wrong. And think of a single Kellogg that supports this.

Vani Hari (Foodbabe): You can't think of a single Kellogg that supports this?

Victoria Kellogg: Absolutely not. Money is not everything in life, but when you're sick in bed, and your children are sick in bed for their whole life because they have health problems, this money really doesn't matter anymore. I would also recommend that people boycott other companies that are producing these toxic food dyes. Absolutely boycott Kellogg, is the final message. I'm Victoria Kellogg, and I approve this message.

