20250404 CTP VidExcl Principles Vs Personalities, But Sometimes Exceptions To Rule(s) Discussion

OK, I apologize in advance for "being a bit vague" (purposefully, and for what/why I consider valid reasons, yet at same time try deliver Principled, Thoughtful, Reasoned, point(s) to a broader/overall degree) in this Video while at same time (as I said) dealing in broader/overall 30,000 foot overview of "decision making" processes we all at times may go through.