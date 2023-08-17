Three Angels Create Family Emergency Radio Network INSPIRING! Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mother and her two daughters share their family emergency communications when the grid goes down and cell phones are not working.
Best GMRS Family Emergency Radio: Wouxun KG-935G
Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-935g-plus.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=UXZCMnl0Umd4NGc9
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/messi-paoloni-mp-uf10-jmp-uhfm.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
SMA Female to UHF Female (SO239) 18 inch Pigtail Cable (RG58)
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/btwr-essentials-pt18-smaf-uhff.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=UXZCMnl0Umd4NGc9