BRICS: De-dollarization Genius

Dollar To Hit BRICS Wall?





Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full webcast is linked below.





Wealthion | Jim Rickards: Western Economies About To Slam Into A BRICS Wall? (8 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v35vgf8-jim-rickards-western-economies-about-to-slam-into-a-brics-wall.html

