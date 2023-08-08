BRICS: De-dollarization Genius

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dollar To Hit BRICS Wall?
Got Bullion?
* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.
* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.
* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.
* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?
* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.
The full webcast is linked below.
Wealthion | Jim Rickards: Western Economies About To Slam Into A BRICS Wall? (8 August 2023)
https://rumble.com/v35vgf8-jim-rickards-western-economies-about-to-slam-into-a-brics-wall.html