The FALL of China & The Rise of Mexico

Two Bit da Vinci





Dec 16, 2023





Mexico: If you’re struggling, consider therapy with our sponsor BetterHelp. Click

https://betterhelp.com/twobitdavinci for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy with a licensed professional specific to your needs.





China has burst onto the world stage thanks to being the manufacturing center of the world for the past few decades. But all that success has lead to a growing middle class, higher wages, and combeind with trade wars, many are starting to look elsewhere. What offshoring meant for companies a few decades ago, NEARSHORING will be to companies in the coming decades. And no country is better poised to benefit than Mexico, and in this video we're going to try to figure out exactly why, and what it means. Let's go!









》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci





Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

1:20 - Offshoring

4:30 - Trade wars

5: 40 - Rise of Mexico

8:00 - Nearshoring

11:50 - Challenges in Mexico





what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,mexico city,mexico manufacturing,mexico economy,mexico vs,mexico vs china,the new china,Why Mexico is the NEW China - The New World Factory,offshoring,nearshoring,mexico future economy,mexican manufacturing,rise of mexican manufacturing,manufacturing in mexico,companies moving to mexico,why companies are manufacturing in mexico,car companies manufacturing in mexico,mexico,mexico economics,is mexico the new china,mexico is the new china, How Mexico Is Secretly Dethroning China - World's New Factory, The FALL of China & The Rise of Mexico





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfq9Y2L1j8c