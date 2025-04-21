JD Vance was one of the last people to meet Pope Francis on Easter Sunday at the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance's three young children, who did not attend.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at 7:35 a.m. Rome time. The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy See, at 9:47 a.m. local time. This followed a period of hospitalization for the pope, who had been suffering from severe respiratory ailments, including double pneumonia.

Pope Francis passed away peacefully — doctors

The cause of death was a brain-related issue, likely a stroke or hemorrhage

This was unrelated to the breathing problems that hospitalized him last February

Here is the full text of Francis' final Easter address, as released Sunday by the Vatican:

