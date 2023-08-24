BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Boiler & thermostat EMF - Dirty Electricity ---------------- (Part1)
Merializer
Merializer
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 08/24/2023

The other devices that didn't detect much also have their strengths, they are not useless, they are more useful for different things, all current budget devices have pros and cons.

For sensitive people it's recommend to stay away from this EMF, to not be exposed to this for a long time, so especially to be avoided where you sit for long or sleep.

In that small boiler room I measure 0.2 nT 60cm (2 feet) from the boiler, 0.1nT 70cm from it between 2-100kHz with the Gigahertz ME3851a (not seen in this video), closing in to the boiler more of course. That is so called "dirty" EMF (magnetic fields in this case), so using radio's is not stupid and it's cheap.

Several other EMF meters tested against this source:
https://www.brighteon.com/30201dce-60da-49bc-af33-e8c4fa484468

Part 2 (shielding):
https://www.brighteon.com/37380555-2049-4ac7-b360-b7d0e1357068

Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Tecsun PL-310ET:
https://www.banggood.com/Tecsun-PL-310ET-Full-Band-Digital-Demodulator-FM-AM-SW-LW-Stereo-Radio-Receiver-p-1254466.html?rmmds=search&cur_warehouse=CN

Dirty Electricity EMI Meter:
https://saticshield.com/satic-emi-line-monitor/

Cornet ED88T:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

BK Precision 2709B:
This is a budget multimeter. Good multimeters cost a lot. Fluke seems to be the best brand, but it is expensive, and just for measuring body voltage this BK Precision is fine, just know that it has flaws like all multimeters in this price range. Also know that a too cheap multimeter won't be able to do it (measuring body voltage).
https://www.tequipment.net/BK2709B.html

This video is an edited re-upload from a video posted in February 2018.

--------------------------------------

Studies:


EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------

Keywords
emfradiorfsonyehsemithermostattecsundirty electricitycornet ed88tboileresmog spionthermostat emfboiler emfketel emvelectrische veldensony emftecsun emf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy