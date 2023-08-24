Boiler & thermostat EMF - Dirty Electricity ---------------- (Part1)

The other devices that didn't detect much also have their strengths, they are not useless, they are more useful for different things, all current budget devices have pros and cons.



For sensitive people it's recommend to stay away from this EMF, to not be exposed to this for a long time, so especially to be avoided where you sit for long or sleep.



In that small boiler room I measure 0.2 nT 60cm (2 feet) from the boiler, 0.1nT 70cm from it between 2-100kHz with the Gigahertz ME3851a (not seen in this video), closing in to the boiler more of course. That is so called "dirty" EMF (magnetic fields in this case), so using radio's is not stupid and it's cheap.



Several other EMF meters tested against this source:

https://www.brighteon.com/30201dce-60da-49bc-af33-e8c4fa484468



Part 2 (shielding):

https://www.brighteon.com/37380555-2049-4ac7-b360-b7d0e1357068



Esmog Spion:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/



Sony ICF-P26:

https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26



Tecsun PL-310ET:

https://www.banggood.com/Tecsun-PL-310ET-Full-Band-Digital-Demodulator-FM-AM-SW-LW-Stereo-Radio-Receiver-p-1254466.html?rmmds=search&cur_warehouse=CN



Dirty Electricity EMI Meter:

https://saticshield.com/satic-emi-line-monitor/



Cornet ED88T:

https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html

https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard



BK Precision 2709B:

This is a budget multimeter. Good multimeters cost a lot. Fluke seems to be the best brand, but it is expensive, and just for measuring body voltage this BK Precision is fine, just know that it has flaws like all multimeters in this price range. Also know that a too cheap multimeter won't be able to do it (measuring body voltage).

https://www.tequipment.net/BK2709B.html



This video is an edited re-upload from a video posted in February 2018.



--------------------------------------

Studies:





EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------