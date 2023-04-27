BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYC LAUNCHES FOOD POLICE! - Carbon Credits & 15 Minute Cities COMING SOON!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
2824 views • 04/27/2023

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/


BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/


Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of New York City Mayor Eric Adams launching a food tracking and tracing system with the goal of having full digital rations in place in the city to stop people from eating "too much" meat.

The idea of this move is similar to the World Economic Forum's blueprint of cutting down meat consumption among the populace worldwide dramatically. In this case, the idea of Eric Adams' proposition is to cut meat consumption 33% by 2030. Interesting number given. 33%? The symbolic number used by satanists? 2030? The year given by the United Nations for the mass depopulation event?

Under the guise of the "climate" they're sacrificing man and woman. While injecting meat with mRNA, they're purposely destroying the global supply chain and attempting to force individuals to join vast collectives of bug eating slaves. All for the purpose of building 15 Minute Cities and controlling every person's every move, with help from carbon credits attached to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

We have only now to fight back, not later.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
newspoliticseconomynwonew yorkconspiracynyctechnocracyfaminevoluntaryismcarbon creditsjosh sigurdsonsupply chainklaus schwabgreat reseteric adamswam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy