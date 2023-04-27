NYC LAUNCHES FOOD POLICE! - Carbon Credits & 15 Minute Cities COMING SOON!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of New York City Mayor Eric Adams launching a food tracking and tracing system with the goal of having full digital rations in place in the city to stop people from eating "too much" meat.
The idea of this move is similar to the World Economic Forum's blueprint of cutting down meat consumption among the populace worldwide dramatically. In this case, the idea of Eric Adams' proposition is to cut meat consumption 33% by 2030. Interesting number given. 33%? The symbolic number used by satanists? 2030? The year given by the United Nations for the mass depopulation event?
Under the guise of the "climate" they're sacrificing man and woman. While injecting meat with mRNA, they're purposely destroying the global supply chain and attempting to force individuals to join vast collectives of bug eating slaves. All for the purpose of building 15 Minute Cities and controlling every person's every move, with help from carbon credits attached to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
We have only now to fight back, not later.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2023