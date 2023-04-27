Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.25 新中国联邦的Nicole(@Nicole7749) 做客Real America‘s Voice (@RealAmVoice ) 早间档新闻节目 Steve Gruber Show (@SteveGruber) ，通过Pras Michel案中的相关细节，讲述中共如何渗透并武器化美国的司法系统，进而迫害中共头号敌人郭文贵先生。